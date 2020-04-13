Severe weather outlook – Monday April 13, 2020

Yesterday into this morning was a very rough period for severe weather across the Southeast. Today, a front moving through our region will put us close to the severe weather threat, but it looks like the worst is going to stay to our south and east. The threat, while small, does include very strong winds and tornadoes, but the thunderstorm wind and tornado threat ends in our immediate area early this afternoon.
Nonetheless, there are going to be very strong winds with and behind the front. Some gusts today will reach over 40mph, if not briefly over 50mph.