Severe weather outlook – May 14, 2020

There was a little severe weather in the Central and Southern Plains yesterday and that energy is going to shift to the east. There will be some showers and thunderstorms that can reach severe weather limits from the Central Plains to the Midwest today. The marginal risk for severe weather even extends into western PA but that threat will likely not stretch into Central Pennsylvania as we are still in the cool air.

The threat for severe weather likely will skip over our area and shift to the east as we head into tomorrow as one disturbance shifts to our east, but we will have some showers and thunderstorms around.