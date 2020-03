Scattered showers will carry over into Sunday and a few thunderstorms will also be possible. Wind speeds will also pick up. By the afternoon and evening hours cloud cover is expected to break up allowing for some sunshine before the day comes to an end. It will be considerably warmer with temperatures expected to be near 20 degrees above average. High temperatures will be flirting with the 70s. A mix of clouds will be seen overnight with lows in the 40s.

Conditions will return to normal for Monday. Highs will reach into the 50s for the day and it will be dry. The region will see a mostly to partly cloudy sky and there is also a very small chance for some patchy drizzle in spots. Overnight temperatures will be close to average with lows in the 30s.