Severe weather outlook – April 30th

We had heavy rainfall this morning, some places received over a couple of inches of rainfall. There were only minor issues with flooding and the heaviest rainfall is now beyond us. As for severe weather, we were missed with this event. Yesterday there was severe weather in the Southeast and there may be some along the Mid-Atlantic coastline today. There will also be a little threat over the northern Rockies.
We’re going back into a calmer weather pattern for severe weather through the upcoming weekend with only a little threat that will emerge from the Rockies into the middle of the nation. The tornadic threat will be low after this active April.