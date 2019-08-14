Severe weather hits Minnesota and Kansas

Severe thunderstorms spawned multiple funnel clouds across Minnesota and flooded streets in the Twin Cities.
The National Weather Service reports there was some crop damage from a tornado touchdown in Steele County near Ellendale Tuesday, but no major structural damage.
Meteorologists say more severe storms are heading for Minneapolis and St. Paul on Friday and Saturday.
In Kansas, Ellis County dispatchers reported about 20 semi-trailer trucks were blown over by strong winds.
Meteorologist Nathan Scott of Little Rock, Arkansas, TV station KTHV recorded video showing trucks blown over in Hays.
Interstate 70 was closed for a few hours Tuesday between Hays and WaKeeney to clear the debris.
No serious injuries were reported.