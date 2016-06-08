Severe thunderstorm safety

A severe thunderstorm can cause harm from wind, hail, and also flooding and lightning. Here are some tips to help you be safe.

During a severe thunderstorm the best thing you can do is to head indoors into a sturdy structure. Here are some tips to be safe inside.

If you have time before the storm hits, secure loose outdoor objects, as they can become flying objects in high wind.

Avoid windows, plumbing, and electrical objects.

If you need to use electrical items be sure that they are battery powered such as battery-powered televisions, radios, and flashlights.

Remember to bring your pets indoors.

If you are caught outside in a thunderstorm, the best thing to do is to get inside to a sturdy building. Remember, if you hear thunder, it is the time to take action. If thunder is heard, you are close enough to be struck by lightning even without seeing the lightning.However, if you are caught outside, here are some tips.

Avoid open spaces, trees, high ground, metallic and isolated objects.

If you are on the water get out the water and stay away from it. However, if you are caught in a remote area without a structure to get to, do not take shelter from the rain on the trees on the banks of the water. You may actually increase your chance of being struck.

Sheds, dugouts, and picnic shelters are not safe. If driving during a severe thunderstorm pull off to the side of the road and turn on the hazard lights and wait until the heavy rain ends.

Here are some additional resources on how to be safe.

https://www.floodsmart.gov/floodsmart/pages/media_resources/stats.jsp

http://www.iii.org/fact-statistic/tornadoes-and-thunderstorms

http://www.srh.noaa.gov/bmx/?n=sps_svrsafetyrules