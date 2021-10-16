Severe thunderstorm damage in Jefferson and Elk Counties

A strong cold front brought gusty showers and severe thunderstorms to Central Pennsylvania today. A handful of severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for most of Jefferson and Elk Counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson County

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elk County

Damaging winds were accompanied by the line of showers and thunderstorms. They approached Jefferson County around 7:45 AM and swept eastward into Elk county into the 9 o’clock hour.







During that time frame, numerous downed trees and power lines were reported. Most of the damage was reported in Jefferson Counties. However, some areas in Clearfield and Elk Counties also saw storm damage.

The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene in Millstone Township in Elk county where a number of trees were downed. They say River Road is closed between Belltown and Millstone Road.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed two tornadoes in western Pennsylvania. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Shippingport, PA and an EF-1 tornado in Monaca, PA. Both took place in Beaver County.

Here are more details about the confirmed tornadoes that occurred this morning in Shippingport and Monaca.https://t.co/XkZ9Babspg pic.twitter.com/Uek1SffFHn — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 16, 2021

They also say that tornado damage surveys may be conducted in Jefferson County for potential tornado damage.

A tornado damage survey will occur today near Chandlersville in Muskingum County OH. We are also aware of potential tornado damage in Beaver County PA, near Butler PA, and in Jefferson County PA . Surveys may be conducted in those areas as well in the near future. — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 16, 2021