Severe thunderstorm damage in Jefferson and Elk Counties

A strong cold front brought gusty showers and severe thunderstorms to Central Pennsylvania today. A handful of severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for most of Jefferson and Elk Counties.
Damaging winds were accompanied by the line of showers and thunderstorms. They approached Jefferson County around 7:45 AM and swept eastward into Elk county into the 9 o’clock hour.
During that time frame, numerous downed trees and power lines were reported. Most of the damage was reported in Jefferson Counties. However, some areas in Clearfield and Elk Counties also saw storm damage.
The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene in Millstone Township in Elk county where a number of trees were downed. They say River Road is closed between Belltown and Millstone Road.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed two tornadoes in western Pennsylvania. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Shippingport, PA and an EF-1 tornado in Monaca, PA. Both took place in Beaver County.
They also say that tornado damage surveys may be conducted in Jefferson County for potential tornado damage.
