We have seen a bit of everything on this Saturday. Rain, snow, graupel and even thundersnow. In between all of that we also saw a few breaks for sunshine! Temperatures are sitting chilly in the 30s and will fall into the upper 20s overnight. With the colder air expect the showers to turn mostly snow showers. Places that will see accumulating snow will be the ridgetops along the highlands and across Somerset County. Winds will stay gusty out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Here is a neat explainer of how Graupel forms!

Sunday the back side of the cold front moves through and winds remain gusty. Highs will sit cold in the low to mid 30s with west winds at 15-25 mph. Flurries will come to an end by Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows drop into the teens and low 20s!

We start the workweek out on a very cold note. Highs will be like Sunday in the mid-30s and lingering flurries will still be around for some area. Expect a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows drop back into the teens.

Tuesday, we see a bit more sunshine, and highs will try and climb into the low 40s. Clouds will be on the increase late Tuesday night ahead of our next system. Lows drop into the upper 20s.

Wednesday morning, we could see a bit of a wintry mix before temperatures warm up and change it back to rain showers. Cloudy conditions stick around through the end of the week with rain chances moving back in for Thursday. High temperatures however will be a bit milder to end the week with 50s and low 60s returning with the rain.