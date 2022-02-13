Sct. snow squalls for some tonight, staying cold into Valentines Day

Tonight, majority of the region will sit quiet and cloudy as temperatures fall into the teens and single digits to the north. There will be scattered snow showers and a few snow squalls for the Laurel Highlands and our southern counties. The timing for the snow will be between 8 pm and 2 am.

A snow squall is a quick hitting snow event which will reduce visibility to less than a ¼ of a mile and will bring light accumulation. We will see a quick 1-2 inches tonight for that area.

Monday we’ll see a good mix of sunshine and clouds. We remain below average as highs only climb into the mid 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15

Mild air does make a return next week. Wednesday into Thursday we could see 50s make a return!

Watching our next chance of widespread moderate rain. Rain will move in Thursday evening as temperatures sit near 50, and temperatures will drop into Friday morning and we’ll see some snow mixing in with the rain showers.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.