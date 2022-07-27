A warm front approaching from our west keeps the chances of showers and thunderstorms around this evening and into the first part of the overnight. Overnight lows will remain mild in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Dewpoints will also remain elevated in the mid-60s.

A mix of clouds and sun will be with us on Thursday as a cold front moves across the region. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Overnight lows drop into the mid-60s.

Another cold front will pass through on Friday which keeps the unsettled pattern. A few showers and thunderstorms will be likely into Friday afternoon before the clouds break. Highs on Friday will sit in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will become much more comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A comfortable weekend ahead as high pressure moves in for Saturday. We will see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 80s. A mostly sunny sky will be with us on Sunday with high temperatures sitting in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The heat will be back with us as we head into the middle of next week with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Next chance for showers and storms move back in for Tuesday.

