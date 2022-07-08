Showers move in tonight and will be scattered into the morning. Overnight lows will sit in the mid-60s with a light wind under a mostly cloudy sky. A few heavy downpours will be across Bedford and southern Huntingdon counties.

With the gray start to the day on Saturday, it will not be as warm as recent days with highs in the upper 70s, though some spots near and north of I-80 will get more sun and may sneak into the lower 80s. Expect the clouds to hang around for half the day along with spotty showers. Winds will become breezy out of the north which also keeps us cooler. Overnight will be comfortable with a mostly clear sky and lows in the mid-50s!

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday will be beautiful! Lots of sunshine and high temperatures sit comfortable in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly clear sky.

We continue the sunshine for Monday but become a bit warmer. A mostly sunny sky and highs climbing back into the mid and upper 80s. Overnight we will see patchy clouds and lows in the mid to low 60s.

The heat and humidity start to creep back into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms chances will be around a few days during the middle of the week.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.