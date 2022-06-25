Tonight temperatures dip into the 60s. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky. There will also be some patchy fog into Sunday morning.

Sunday starts off dry before a cold front arrives later in the day. Sunday will be a sticky day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire up. Some storms could contain gusty winds and downpours, you will want to stay weather aware. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures dip into the 60s.

Monday will be slightly cooler and less humid behind the front. We will start the day with some showers and then clouds will break. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 50s with a clear sky.

Tuesday we will have a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the 50s. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be light from the south. Wednesday night temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Thursday we will also have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 80s. Friday will also be warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Friday we will have clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Friday night temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Saturday we will have clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s.