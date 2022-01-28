Scattered snow showers will move through today

This morning there will be scattered snow showers with temperatures in the 20s. Today we will have a rather cloudy day with snow showers. Another quick clipper system will be moving through. Some locations could pick up a dusting to an inch. In the Laurel Highlands there could be a few inches. Winds will be from the north and will be light. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight temperatures will tumble into the single digits thanks to a clearing sky. Tonight winds will pick up from the north. Some locations will feel a wind chill between 10 to 15 degrees below zero. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Elk and Cameron counties beginning at midnight until 11:00 AM Saturday. If you have to be outdoors, bundle up.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Saturday night temperatures fall back into the single digits. Sunday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will be partially clear. Low temperatures on Monday night will be in the teens.

Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be seasonable in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Wednesday clouds will increase and then showers will arrive. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night we will have showers and temperatures in the 30s. Thursday will be cloudy with times of rain. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.