Scattered snow showers tonight, subzero wind chills Tuesday morning

Breezy and cold conditions will continue into the overnight hours and much of Tuesday as we remain below average. Strong west winds are creating that lake effect snow that is falling across much of the region. A quick dusting could be seen in a few spots into the overnight, as temperatures are cold enough. Lows overnight drop into the teens and single digits. Wind chill however will be in the single digits below zero..bundle up if heading out!

Tuesday, we’ll see decreasing clouds into the afternoon hours and temperatures will again sit cooler than average in the upper teens to low 20s. Average high is 36 degrees. Overnight, we’ll see partly clear skies with lows in the teens.

Wednesday will feature seasonable temperatures with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. Thursday and Friday will feature more clouds than sunshine. A few snow showers will be possible on Thursday afternoon.

