Tonight, scattered showers will continue off and on into the overnight. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out either especially for areas to our west. Temperatures have been sitting pretty steady all day as a warm front moves over the region. Most areas will warm another 2 or 4 degrees before holding steady overnight in the mid-40s. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Thursday morning a few will see a light rain shower before tapering off. Temperatures will climb back into the 50s and 60s as sunshine briefly breaks out behind the clouds. By Thursday afternoon, early evening we’ll see another round of showers move into the region, and a few isolated thunderstorms. Lows overnight drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Cooler air starts moving into the region come Friday and we continue to sit under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will be around in the afternoon, but it won’t be a wash out of a day. Highs will be in the 40s to a few low 50s. Overnight lows drop into the 30s.

The last weekend of March will be a cold one. Temperatures sit well below average in the 30s and low 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Rain showers continue into Saturday with a few snow showers mixing in especially along the ridges. Showers will diminish through Sunday afternoon.

Monday, we stay chilly but a bit drier. Highs will sit in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds through Tuesday before our next rain maker come Wednesday.