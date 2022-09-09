A clear sky and light winds will help temperatures to fall fast this evening. Later tonight will be comfortably cool with lows in the 50s. Once again, areas of fog will be developing and will last into Saturday morning.

The weekend will start better than it finishes. After the fog evaporates away, sunshine will prevail for a time on Saturday before clouds move in from the west during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s. This will be quite warm for those going to the Penn State game that will kick off at noon though the developing clouds will help take an edge off of the warmth.

We will have rain at varying rates from Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain may be heavy. Because of the clouds, rain, and easterly flow, temperatures will be struggling to reach the lower 70s Sunday. This slow-moving system will bring us showers, and maybe a thunderstorm on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s. This system will be close enough to bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms to be scattered around the area Tuesday. That will keep temperatures from rising higher than the lower to middle 70s. This system will start to move out of the area on Wednesday. There still could be a shower or a thunderstorm in a few spots; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

A new area of high pressure will slide over the area Thursday and Friday with a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.