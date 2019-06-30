Saturday Night Weather Forecast, June 29th, 2019







This evening the showers and storms will taper off. We will have a partly cloudy sky. Tonight will still be mild and muggy. The lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s.

Behind this front the humidity will come start to come down a little on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a gusty breeze. Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. While a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Sunday, most of us will have a dry day. Temperatures will drop into the 50s Sunday night. Monday will be a nice day with sunshine and a few clouds. It will be warm, but not too humid on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity will come up a little along with the chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in places each afternoon. Highs both days will be in the middle to upper 80s. Friday will also be very warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.





