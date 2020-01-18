Saturday morning update on this wintry mix

Chief Meteorologist Joe Murgo gives you the latest on this wintry mix that is going to be around our area today. The actual storm system is passing across Michigan, and with a storm track like that, we don’t get major snowfalls. We end up on the warm side of the storm which gives us a bit of a wintry mix.

We had one batch of snowfall early in the morning but as of late this morning the main area of precipitation is moving in. We have snow that will mix with and then change to sleet and freezing rain. The problem is temperatures are in the 20s in our area, so while warm air aloft will change snow to rain, any rain that reaches the ground can cause icy spots. All precipitation is going to taper by this evening.

Accumulations will range from little near the Maryland border to more than a few inches near and north of I-80. Highest amounts will be near the New York border.