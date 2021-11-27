Saturday evening Weather, November 27, 2021

We are tracking a “clipper” system that will bring a period of snow and snow showers to the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. The snow will develop in the evening hours and taper off to snow showers and flurries overnight. This is not a big storm but a coating to an inch or two is expected with the higher amounts the farther north you go. Areas north of I-80 could pick up locally between two inches and three inches. Temperatures will be near freezing so slick spots are possible if you have any travel needs.



WTAJ Snow Forecast for Saturday night into Sunday from 11-27-21

Sunday will see a few snow showers or flurries with even a few rain drops mixing in at lower elevations and southern areas. Look for highs from the mid 30s in the colder areas to the mod 40s in some of our warmer southern towns. During the afternoon, colder air starts to return with snow showers also returning. Ridge tops and the favored snow areas north of I-80 and west of I-99 will pick up additional accumulations into Sunday afternoon/evening of one to three inches with a little more Sunday night.

We start next week cold and blustery with highs on Monday in the mid 30s. Temperatures warm into the low 50s Thursday ahead of more cold air next weekend.