Saturday Evening Weather, November 20, 2021

Cloudy and not as cold tonight and maybe even a stray shower or flurry. Lows will be in the low 30s.

Sunday starts cloudy, cold and dry. Another front will return showers to the area by the afternoon on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in low to mid 40s. Rain showers will eventually mix, even change to, snow showers Sunday night into Monday as colder air moves into the region. It will become windy Monday with clouds breaking for some peeks of sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s, but temperatures will likely fall during the afternoon. Much colder air looks like it will arrive for Tuesday. Tuesday looks quite windy and cold with variable cloudiness along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the lower to middle 30s. There will likely be some travel issues heading into Western Pennsylvania due to these snow showers. Temperatures recover from Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, but we look to stay dry. High temperatures Wednesday make it in the low to mid 40s and Thursday will be in the middle 40s to near 50. There will be another shot of colder air with more rain and snow showers Friday and that chill sticks around for the following weekend.