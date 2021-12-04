Saturday Evening Weather December 4, 2021

We’re in for a chilly and dry night across the region. Temps will be in the 20s area with partly cloudy skies.



Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. It will also be cooler than Saturday with highs only in the low 40s.



Monday starts wet and mild. Highs will jump in to the 40s and low 50s, but a strong cold front will cross the region with a much colder afternoon turning the rain showers into snow showers before ending. Snow showers linger though across the Northern Tier and Laurel Highlands.



Tuesday will be cold and dry with highs in the 30s.



By Wednesday, the next storm system affects us. With cold air in place, we’re looking at some snow, some ice and maybe some rain before the storm exits. This has the potential to be disruptive for travel with school and work impacts.





