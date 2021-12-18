Saturday Evening Weather, December 18, 2021

We’ll still see a threat for showers through the first half of Saturday night. Rain showers may mix with snow before ending as isolated flurries tonight. It will turn windy and colder tonight with lows in the 20s to low 30s.



A flurry or snow shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday; otherwise, we’ll have times of clouds and sunshine along with a chilly breeze. Highs will be in the 30s. The weather will be seasonable and calm early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be closer to 40 if not into the lower 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day.



Regional travel as we lead up towards Christmas should have little if any weather issues.

