Roads could be slick this morning with a cold Tuesday in store

This morning will be quite cold. Temperatures will be in the single digits to lower teens. Factor in the wind chill, and we will feel like we are below zero. Make sure to bundle up.

Today we will have another cold day. High temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a sunshine mixing with some clouds. Tonight temperatures will be back into the teens.

Wednesday will be more seasonable. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday night will be cloudy with a few flurries or a snow shower.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries and snow showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will have temperatures falling into the lower to mid 20s. Friday will be a colder day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Friday we will have a partly cloudy day. Friday night temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s.

Saturday a low pressure system will attempt to move in. At this point, it looks like it stays out of our area which means we will have more clouds compared to sun and potentially a few snow showers. The snow is looking less likely. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Sunday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s. Monday there will be clouds and sunshine with scattered snow showers and flurries. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tuesday there will be clouds and sun with flurries in spots. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.