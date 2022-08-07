Tonight, showers and storms will diminish and we’ll be under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows sit mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Dewpoints remain high in the upper 60s, with light southwest winds.

A mix of clouds and sun for Monday and another warm afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s. By the afternoon we will see a few showers and thunderstorms start to pop. Overnight we sit mild with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

A stronger cold front will approach for Tuesday. This brings us a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the lower 80s. Keep an eye to the sky for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows sit mild in the upper 60s with a few scattered showers.

A few lingering showers for Wednesday morning under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s as the cold front moves out. Clouds will move out in the evening and comfortable conditions return with lows falling into the upper 50s to low 60s!

A dry and sunny day for Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80s and low humidity! Overnight we’ll see a few clouds with lows in the 50s!

The comfortable stretch continues into the weekend. Lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions with highs in the upper 70s on Friday and lower 80s for the weekend.

