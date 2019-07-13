Southern Valleys Regioncast Saturday, July 13, 2019

You will want to take advantage of the weather this weekend before things starting heating up next week and get uncomfortable. If you didn’t get outside Saturday, you will want to head out Sunday. A little more cloud cover will be seen Sunday, but the sun will still shine across the region. Besides a stray shower, the weekend will come to an end on a dry note. Highs will once again sit in the low to mid 80s. Skies will remain clear overnight and it will be comfortable.

Things will begin to shift moving into next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny Monday, but it will be hotter. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and humid conditions will return to the region. A little more cloud cover will be seen Tuesday, but it will remain dry. The heat and humidity will also stick around with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Things may be more active during the second half of the week. Clouds and sun will be seen Wednesday, and the heat and humidity continue to have a firm grasp on the region. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible. Similar conditions will carry over into Thursday which means the air conditioners will be getting a workout. Clouds and sunshine will carry over into Friday and highs may break 90 degrees. Also, an afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.