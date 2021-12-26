Regioncast Southern Valleys

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man and two children were found dead after an early-morning fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home on Christmas Day that may have been sparked by Christmas tree lights, authorities said.

Quakertown police said fire units were called to Essex Court shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found half of a twin home ablaze. Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said 41-year-old Eric King and the two children, whose identities hadn’t immediately been confirmed, were found deceased.