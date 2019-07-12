Regioncast Northern Tier

The overnight hours will dry out but there will be some patchy fog. Dewpoints will gradually decrease overnight and lows will be in the 60s.

As the week ends, dry weather will return to the region. Friday will be less active and more comfortable. Dewpoints will decrease and highs will reach the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will also be seen which means it’s the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities. While the weekend will start off dry, a cold front moving through will bring the chance for some activity Sunday. Saturday will continue to see sunny skies with temperatures hanging around the 80s. Meanwhile, Sunday will see a little more cloud cover and the chance for a popup shower.