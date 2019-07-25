Northern Tier Regioncast Thursday, July 25, 2019

A broad area of high pressure will keep things nice and comfortable for the rest of the week. Today will be like yesterday with a stray shower possible in spots. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 80s. The region will get to enjoy another comfortable night so you will be able to keep open those windows open. The overnight hours will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies.

As the high pressure slides further east, high temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend and humidity levels will slightly increase. Mostly sunny skies will once again be seen Friday and highs will sit around the low to mid 80s. Overall, a nice weekend is in store for the region. It will be dry for both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s for both days. Humidity levels won’t be oppressive throughout the weekend but it will be just enough to feel sticky. After the dangerous heat last weekend, this will be the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities. Including lounging by the pool and working on that summer tan!

Moving into next week, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer and dewpoints will make it feel a little sticky. Highs will sit around the upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds will be seen Monday. We will push the repeat button for Tuesday with warm and slightly muggy conditions. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm will also be possible.

Temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm will also popup in some areas for both those days.