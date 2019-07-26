Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Man sentenced in SEC impersonation scam
Top Stories
Shooting deaths of elderly couple ruled murder-suicide
WingFest helps local restaurants
Ebony and Jet images to be donated after photo archive sale
George Takei calls migrant treatment a ‘grotesque low’
Weather
Closings and Delays
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
Gripping for Gold
Top Stories
Steelers report to training camp Thursday
Top Stories
Penn State’s Gillikin named to Ray Guy Award watch list
Penn State’s James Franklin added to Dodd Trophy Watch List
Penn State’s Hamler named to Hornung Watch List
Tomlin signs contract extension
WTAJ Plus
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Central PA Live
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Chef Janet joins Central Pa Live
Top Stories
Samsung Galaxy Fold coming in September
Top Stories
Tinder protecting LGBTQ users
Blair Plastic Surgery
Greenbean Coffee House two-year anniversary
Boy on Conveyer Belt
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Regioncast Laurel Highlands
Regioncast Laurel Highlands
Regioncast Laurel Highlands
by:
Christy Shields
,
Veronica Dolan
,
Joe Murgo
,
Mike Doyle
Posted:
Jul 26, 2019 / 07:50 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 26, 2019 / 07:50 AM EDT
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!