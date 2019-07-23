Regioncast Laurel Highlands

Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old Fairmont girl believed to be abducted by biological father
Top Stories
Disney worker punched in face by angry Tower of Terror rider
Giant chair in Jamestown honors the furniture industry
B.B. King’s ‘Lucille’ guitar going up for auction
Officials: Nonswimmer drowns while trying to rescue child
Weather
Closings and Delays
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
Spikes roll past Williamsport Monday
Top Stories
Curve hold off Erie behind Waddell’s strong night
Top Stories
Angels’ Skaggs remembered and praised at memorial service
Steelers open training camp this week
Hoskins HR in 11th lifts Phils over Bucs
Two PSU Linebackers land on Butkus Award Watch List
WTAJ Plus
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Central PA Live
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
July 11, Baby College Fund
Top Stories
Natalie Portman stars as Lady Thor
Top Stories
Michelle Obama takes a stand in support of The Great Melting Pot.
Miracle Treat Day
Solar Panels saving you money
Two Cents: Hawaii Trip
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Science with Shields: Episode #4 – Bouncy Ball
Regioncast Laurel Highlands
Regioncast Laurel Highlands
by:
Christy Shields
Posted:
Jul 23, 2019 / 08:19 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2019 / 08:19 AM EDT
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!