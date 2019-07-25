Centre Area Regioncast Thursday, July 25, 2019

Compared to the last few weeks of steamy and stormy conditions, the region will finally get to enjoy a comfortable and mostly dry week. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than average today with highs reaching the upper 70s. Besides the chance for a stray shower further north, it will be mainly dry today under a sunny sky. It will be a cool, clear, and comfortable night. Temperatures will dip into the 50s and skies will remain mostly clear. However, some patchy fog may form in some spots.

High pressure will be hanging around the region which will keep things nice and comfortable for the rest of the week. Thursday will be like Wednesday with the slight chance for a stray shower further north. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and highs will sit around the low 80s. As the high pressure slides further east, high temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend and humidity levels will slightly increase. Mostly sunny skies will once again be seen Friday and highs will sit around the low to mid 80s.