It will be another mostly clear night with just a few more clouds seen in spots later tonight. Temperatures will sit in the 60s tonight and humidity levels will be manageable.

You will want to take advantage of the weather this weekend before things starting heating up next week and get uncomfortable. If you didn’t get outside Saturday, you will want to head out Sunday. A little more cloud cover will be seen Sunday, but the sun will still shine across the region. Besides a stray shower, the weekend will come to an end on a dry note. Highs will once again sit in the low to mid 80s. Skies will remain clear overnight and it will be comfortable.