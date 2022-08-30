There will still be a shower in spots early tonight; otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy with some areas of fog. Lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

We will have a refreshing breeze on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will not be quite as warm, nor as humid with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. An isolated shower can not be ruled out on Wednesday. Wednesday night will become more refreshing with many spots dropping into the lower to middle 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be nice days with a good deal of sunshine and highs each day in the 70s. The nights will be comfortable to almost cool. In fact, some of the colder spots will drop into the 40s Thursday night into early Friday. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday. It will be warmer during the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will turn warmer and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon.

It’s going to be a close call with some showers possible Labor Day and Tuesday. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 80s with more clouds than sunshine likely. Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority