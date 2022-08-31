A more refreshing air mass moves in today and is with us the remainder of the workweek. We’ll become mostly sunny by the afternoon with just a few clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as we sit right around average. Overnight we sit clear and cooler with lows dropping into the low and mid 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be very nice days. A good deal of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night will be our coolest one. A clear sky and light wind will be perfect for radiational cooling as overnight lows fall into the 40s and low 50s! Friday night clouds will be on the increase so temperatures will hold in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday with highs a bit warmer in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will turn warmer and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Labor Day should be a warmer day also.

It’s going to be a close call with some showers possible on Labor Day and Tuesday. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 80s with more clouds than sunshine likely.

