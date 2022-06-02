A front is still moving through the region. Until it passes, we will have a scattering of some showers and a thunderstorm in spots. Behind this system, we will have a clearing sky later tonight. It will turn much cooler compared to recent nights with lows in the lower 50s. Some of the colder spots near and north of I-80 will drop into the upper 40s.

A very refreshing air mass will move into the region for Friday and the weekend. We’ll have sunshine that will mix with just a few clouds on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Monday will be a little warmer and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is only the slightest chance for a shower or thunderstorm later in the day. Highs will be near 80. There will be a better chance of some showers and thunderstorms with the next front on Tuesday. Highs will be near to just above 80.

Behind the front, Wednesday will be seasonably warm with a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs near to just above 80. Clouds will increase again on Thursday with a shower or thunderstorm possible later in the day. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80.

