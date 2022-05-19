(WTAJ) – We say it quite often, “when there is heat in the east, there is cold in the west”. This is often the case as when the jet stream buckles southward in the west, it will when the jet stream dips southward with cold air in the West, it usually surges northward for warm weather in the East. This is the setup for Friday into Saturday.

First, let’s talk about that chill in the west. The colder air will combine with a disturbance moving through the Rockies. The resultant will be snowfall of up to a few feet across parts of Colorado and southern Wyoming. While the highest amounts may be in the mountains, the foothills and even the Denver Metropolitan area will have significant snowfall, perhaps the most for this late in the season.

As for the East, the hottest air of the season is going to be surging from Friday into Saturday. The core of the heat will be just building from the south into the Mid-Atlantic region. Some places will be reaching the middle 90s. Here is a snapshot from Friday evening.

The heat should peek on Saturday. In fact, while this snapshot shows temperatures just shy of the century mark, official highs may approach that level.

Sunday will still be a very warm to hot day but then the temperature will drop some for the beginning of next week.

