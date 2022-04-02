Tonight, clouds will be on the increase and well be under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the mid and upper 30s due to cloud cover. Winds will be light and variable.

A bit of a gloomy Sunday in store with a mainly cloudy sky and occasional rain showers. At times the showers could mix with snow. Highs will sit cooler in the upper 40s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Monday starts quiet as clouds once again build in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. A brief shower is not out of the question on Monday afternoon as a clipper system moves across the region. Lows overnight drop into the mid 30s.

Tuesday we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain showers will move in late in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Lows drop into the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be rainy, and gloomy. Highs will sit in the upper 50s with occasional showers off and on. Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s.

Rain showers move out Thursday with highs trying to climb back into the upper 50s by the afternoon. More rain chances are with us as we head into Friday evening which is also the Altoona Curve Home Opener!

