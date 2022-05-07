Rain will finally move out of the region this evening, as high pressure moves in. Clouds will also be on the decrease tonight with temperatures overnight falling into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Dry conditions move back in for Mother’s Day. Clouds will slowly decrease from north to south by the afternoon and sunshine will return for many. Temperatures remain cool in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight we drop into the upper 30s under a clear sky.

Milder weather and sunshine return for Monday. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. Light east winds keeping us cooler. Overnight we sit quiet and clear with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday remains dry and mild. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s under a clear sky.

Staying sunny for Wednesday! Temperatures will continue to climb a few more degrees into the 70s.

Next chance of rain looks to be possible by late Friday and into the weekend.

