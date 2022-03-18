Tonight, clouds continue to increase as a cold front approaches the region. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and mild temperatures. Lows will sit in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Winds will be out of the south and west at 5-15 mph. Rain moves in late tonight and will continue to be scattered into Saturday.

Saturday, we sit under a mainly cloudy sky and a few scattered showers. Highs will again sit mild before the front moves through in the afternoon as we climb back into the 60s. Saturday afternoon a few areas mainly north and east of Altoona will have a risk of a strong to severe thunderstorm moving through. Main threats will be damaging winds, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a good chunk of the region under a level 2 out of 5 risk for a strong storm. Stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans.

Sunday there will be a shower or flurry early and then clouds will break for sunshine but trend noticeably cooler. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 50s. Overnight lows drop into the mid-30s under mostly cloudy conditions.

Wednesday, we have our next chance as widespread rain showers. Mostly cloudy and highs will sit cooler in the 40s.