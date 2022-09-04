Showers and thunderstorms are rolling through this evening, with low temperatures falling into the low 60s. Similar conditions will carry us into Memorial Day tomorrow, with showers and thunderstorms in spots throughout the day. Temperatures remain seasonable with high’s in the upper 70s and lows falling into the low 60s tomorrow night.

As the front passes through on Tuesday, expect some lingering showers in the earlier hours of the day with highs in the upper 70s. The rain moves through our area later on Tuesday, leaving behind partly cloudy skies for the evening. Lows drop into the low 60s.

Wednesday marks the start for a nice break from the rain. Clouds and sun throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures stay around average for the remainder of the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We look to be staying dry until our next best chance for some rain on Sunday evening.