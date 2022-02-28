Tonight, we sit quiet with increasing clouds to our north. Expect party cloudy skies and lows dropping into the mid-20s. Winds will shift out of southwest tonight after midnight.

Tuesday, milder air moves back in with the help of warm air advection due to southwesterly winds. Highs by the afternoon will climb into the mid and upper 40s, many will hit near 50 degrees. Expect much more cloud cover than Monday as our next front moves in by the evening. A cold front will spark scattered showers throughout into the overnight. Very little rain accumulation expected. Lows overnight drop into the mid-30s.

Staying partly to mostly cloudy for Wednesday. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 40s with breezy winds remain out of the west northwest at 10-15 mph. Late in the evening another clipper will move across the region and spark a quick shower or snow shower in a few spots. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.

A cooler day on Thursday with a morning snow shower for a few areas as that front moves out. Highs stay in the upper 30s to low 40s for the afternoon with breezy northwest winds. Overnight Thursday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the upper teens to mid 20s.