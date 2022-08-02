Tonight, a cold front moves out and high pressure moves in. Clouds will decrease and we become mostly clear overnight with comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.Winds will turn light and variable.

A beautiful day in store for Wednesday. Mostly sunny and highs in the mid to upper 80s. I do think many spots could touch 90 degrees, be sure to have the sunscreen if heading out! Late in the evening a stray storm will try and pop but not many will see a shower. Overnight we will sit under a mostly clear sky with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be the day we peak with out hottest temperatures all ahead of a cold front. Highs will climb into the low and mid 90s under a mix of clouds and sun. By the evening watch for a few pop-up storms as the cold front nears the area. Overnight lows sit mild and muggy in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday we will sit under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs back in the 80s. It will feel warmer due to the dewpoints sitting in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As the cold front moves through we will see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Overnight we sit under a mostly cloudy sky and remain muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Heading into the weekend we remain unsettled. Chance of showers are around for Saturday and will diminish for Sunday. Higgs will stay warm in the mid to upper 80s.

