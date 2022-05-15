Showers and thunderstorms will diminish this evening and we’ll see many breaks in the clouds. Expect a partially clear sky and lows dropping into the upper 50s. Winds will be light and variable. Look to the sky tonight!! There will be a total lunar eclipse and with the breaks in the clouds we should get a glimpse of it! Below are the details and the times!

A cold front looks to be moving a bit quicker for Monday morning. This will bring chances of showers and a few stronger thunderstorms late morning through early evening. Highs will again be on the warm side in the mid-70s. Clouds start to decrease Monday night with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the outlook for severe weather on Monday. Placing our region between level 2 and 3 for strong storms. Be sure to have our app and stay up to date as the storms move fast.

Comfortable conditions return for Tuesday! A good bit of sunshine and highs will sit in the upper 60s to low 70s with dew points in the 40s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s.

Sunshine will give way to clouds on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine Thursday. Highs will be close to, if not just above, 70. Warmer air will press in later next week. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Fair and air-conditioner weather moves in for next weekend.

