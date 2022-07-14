A very nice night ahead. High pressure moves in from our northwest and that moves out the cloud cover. Expect a clear sky and comfortable temperatures as they drop into the 50s! Winds will become light and variable which helps those temps cool down.

Friday will be beautiful! Sunshine is with us most of the day as clouds increase late in the evening. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 80s. Dewpoints also remain lower in the upper 40s to low 50s! Friday night we will see a partly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the lower 60s.

A good mix of clouds and sun will be with us on Saturday as a disturbance moves closer to our region. This will try and spark showers in the afternoon and evening as conditions have been quite dry. High temperatures will be warm in the upper 80s and dewpoints will be on the rise into the 60s. Scattered showers will be more likely after sunset and into the overnight as lows sit in the mid-60s.

Sunday morning brings a good chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. By the afternoon expect a good mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The muggy conditions will continue Sunday and into Monday, overnight lows drop into the upper 60s.

The unsettled pattern continues into Monday with scattered thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight we stay mild with lows in the upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid-80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but mot expecting a lot of rain. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s.