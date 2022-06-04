A very nice night ahead as high pressure sits overhead. We will be under a mostly clear sky with a few clouds moving in to our north and west. As many stay clear, radiational cooling will allow overnight lows to drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be light out of the north.

A few more clouds for Sunday and a bit warmer but still pleasant. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to near 80s. Overnight we sit milder in the mid-50s. A bit more heat and humidity return by Monday.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday will be a little warmer and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is only the slightest chance for a shower or thunderstorm later in the day. Highs will be near to just above 80.

The front looks to move through early in the day on Tuesday bringing with showers and thunderstorms. Due to the cloud cover and the rain in the forecast, temperatures will sit cooler in the low to mid 70s. Overnight we remain mild in the upper 50s, low 60s.

Behind the front, Wednesday will be seasonably warm with a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs near to just above 80. Clouds will increase again on Thursday with a shower or thunderstorm possible later in the day. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. The work week should end calmly with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 70s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.