This morning will be clear with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have plenty of sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Saturday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. Sunday we will have clouds increasing with a shower or two late. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south.

Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday there will be rather cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s with showers. We will have some lingering showers early Wednesday and then clouds will break. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a shower or two. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.