An easterly flow from the Atlantic Ocean will continue to bring us a fair amount of clouds. There will be some breaks in the clouds tonight, especially west of Route 219. Lows tonight are going to be in the 50s.

Once again, we will have more clouds than sunshine on Thursday. Some thunderstorms may approach from the western part of the state by the end of the day. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to middle 70s. The next slow-moving front will bring more numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some of them could be heavy. Highs Friday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

This front will still be close enough that we can have a shower or thunderstorm in some places on Saturday; otherwise, we will have more clouds than sunshine with highs again in the lower to middle 70s. The rest of the holiday weekend will be nicer, and it will turn warmer. We will have a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Memorial Day will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very warm and humid with hazy sunshine. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 80s. Some of the deeper valley spots could even touch 90.

