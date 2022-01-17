PennDOT working around the clock following first snowstorm

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The clean-up is still underway for the first winter storm of the season. PennDOT officials said that plows will be working round the clock to clear up any parts of snow or ice within the street.

At this point, there’s no official timeline for when the plows will be done. PennDOT District 9 Safety Press Officer Monica Jones said that the way temperatures shift through the evening will determine the length they’ll stay on the roads.

“As temperatures dip later tonight, it could mean a refreeze,” Jones said. “Our crews will be out again treating snow and treating the roadways, so you might want to use caution then. But our crews will be out until everything is done.”

PennDOT also advised that, if possible, stay off the roads so that the plow workers can do their part and move snow from primary and secondary streets.

“If you can stay off the roads today, please do so,” Jones said. “It helps your safety. It helps the safety of other drivers. It really helps the PennDOT crews to be able to plow freely without worry cars or vehicles around them.”

However, if you must travel, PennDOT said that you should remain cautious when on the roads. That includes the following specific safety tips such as:

Reduce your speed

Giving yourself extra time to leave from place to place

Removing any snow or ice from all parts of your vehicle

Wipers and headlights if the wind is blowing

Allowing extra space between vehicles for longer reaction times

