PennDOT: Vehicle restrictions set for Thursday winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT plans to implement vehicle restrictions Thursday morning in anticipation of a winter storm that will impact a large portion of the state.
Note: These restrictions are subject to change depending on changing weather conditions.
Effective at 1:00 AM on Thursday, Feb.18, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:
- Interstate 70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike;
- PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 161) to Valley Forge (Exit 326);
- PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) from Route 119/Interstate 70 to Route 22/Blairsville;
- Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 78;
- The entire length of Interstate 83;
- The entire length of Interstate 99; and
- The entire length of Interstate 283.
Effective at 4:00 AM on Thursday, Feb. 18, Tier 1 restrictions are planned for the following additional roadways:
- Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;
- The entire length of Route 33;
- PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector.
- The entire length of Interstate 78;
- Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;
- Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;
- The entire length of Interstate 84;
- The entire length of Interstate 176;
- The entire length of Interstate 380; and
- PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).
TIER 1 RESTRICTIONS
- Tractors without trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and
- Motorcycles.
