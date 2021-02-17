PennDOT: Vehicle restrictions set for Thursday winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT plans to implement vehicle restrictions Thursday morning in anticipation of a winter storm that will impact a large portion of the state.

Note: These restrictions are subject to change depending on changing weather conditions.

Effective at 1:00 AM on Thursday, Feb.18, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

  • Interstate 70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike;
  • PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 161) to Valley Forge (Exit 326);
  • PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) from Route 119/Interstate 70 to Route 22/Blairsville;
  • Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 78;
  • The entire length of Interstate 83;
  • The entire length of Interstate 99; and
  • The entire length of Interstate 283.

Effective at 4:00 AM on Thursday, Feb. 18, Tier 1 restrictions are planned for the following additional roadways:

  • Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;
  • The entire length of Route 33;
  • PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector.
  • The entire length of Interstate 78;
  • Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;
  • Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;
  • The entire length of Interstate 84;
  • The entire length of Interstate 176;
  • The entire length of Interstate 380; and
  • PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

TIER 1 RESTRICTIONS

  • Tractors without trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and
  • Motorcycles.

For updates on traffic conditions, visit 511PA.

