Penn State – Villanova gameday forecast

Hello Nittany Nation!!!!

We’re heading back to Beaver Stadium for the third week in a row and the weather looks like it will cooperate once again. There will be no travel issues heading to the stadium, no matter what direction you are coming from. It’s going to be chilly for the breakfast tailgates. Temperatures will start with a morning low in the upper 40s and then will rise through the 50s as we head toward the noon kickoff. Temperatures will be close to 60 for that kickoff. This will feel cool in the shade and through the concourses. It will be comfortable in the sun and stay cool in the shade for the game with temperatures holding in the 60s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine during the game. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy after the game. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the postgame tailgates. There will be no travel problems on the way home outside of the chance of running into a brief shower if you are travelling to the north or west.

Fight on State!!!!!